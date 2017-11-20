on 11/20/2017 |

Barbara Ann Fant Harlow age 85 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Barbara was the daughter of the late William Wort and Julia Alice Graham Fant. She was a homemaker and member of the South Edmonton Church of Christ. She was the widow of Eugene Harlow who passed away December 14, 2007.

She is survived by two children: Bobby Harlow and wife Becky of Edmonton and LaNelle Cawthorn and husband Barton of Edmonton; two sisters: Mary Lynn of Glasgow and Myrtle Smith of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren: Daniel Cawthorn of Edmonton. Amanda Bragg of Edmonton, Cayce Harlow of Nashville, Tennessee, Joshua and wife Casey Harlow of Hiseville and Kyle and wife Lora Beth Harlow of Cave City; Five great grandchildren, Hayley Bragg, Shelby Bragg, Hannah Bragg, Autumn Harlow and Lilly Mae Harlow; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers. Emil, John Davis and Bill Fant.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.