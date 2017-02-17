Logo


Barbara Ann Madden Harston

Obituaries

Barbara Ann Madden Harston, 65, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017.  She was a daughter of the late Aubrey Crowe Madden and Lorene Mesker Madden.

She is survived by four daughters: Joyce Meredith, Lori Watson (Bobby Watson), Crystal Groce and Jamie Groce; ten grandchildren: Philip Nelson, Samuel Meredith, Benjamin Meredith, Christopher Watson, Matthew Watson, Alexus Moss, Tyler Moss, Jacob Moss, Hunter Groce and Nicolas Groce; one sister: Connie Groce; six brothers: William Madden, Ronnie Madden, Horace Madden, Richard Madden, Larry Madden and Gary David Madden; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Roy and Lattie Madden.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 with cremation to follow.  Visitation will be after 12:00 noon Saturday until time for services.

