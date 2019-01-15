on 01/15/2019 |

Barbara Ann Morris Waddell Gregory, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 12:34 PM Jan. 14, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Jefferson County native was a waitress, a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Homer Rex Morris and Geneva Smith Morris and the wife of the late Allen Lee Gregory and the late Truman Waddell. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Theora Leigh Morris; two brothers, Donald Morris and Herbert Morris; and a step brother, Johnny Johnson.