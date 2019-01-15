Barbara Ann Morris Waddell Gregory, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 12:34 PM Jan. 14, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Jefferson County native was a waitress, a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Homer Rex Morris and Geneva Smith Morris and the wife of the late Allen Lee Gregory and the late Truman Waddell. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Theora Leigh Morris; two brothers, Donald Morris and Herbert Morris; and a step brother, Johnny Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.
Surviving are three daughters, Ginger Kessinger (Bobby) of Cub Run, Gen Rose Lindsey (Jimmie) of Glasgow and Lee Ann Jaggers (Freddie Wayne) of Sweeden; a son Truman Alvin Waddell (Mandy) of Brownsville; three step daughters, Brenda Wilson (Terry), Patty Waddell and Tammy Groce (Greg); a sister, Virginia Brown of Land ‘O Lakes, FL; 16 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren
No Responses to “BARBARA ANN MORRIS WADDELL GREGORY”