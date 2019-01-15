Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA ANN MORRIS WADDELL GREGORY

on 01/15/2019 |

Barbara Ann Morris Waddell Gregory, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 12:34 PM Jan. 14, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Jefferson County native was a waitress, a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Homer Rex Morris and Geneva Smith Morris and the wife of the late Allen Lee Gregory and the late Truman Waddell. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Theora Leigh Morris; two brothers, Donald Morris and Herbert Morris; and a step brother, Johnny Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.

Surviving are three daughters, Ginger Kessinger (Bobby) of Cub Run, Gen Rose Lindsey (Jimmie) of Glasgow and Lee Ann Jaggers (Freddie Wayne) of Sweeden; a son Truman Alvin Waddell (Mandy) of Brownsville; three step daughters, Brenda Wilson (Terry), Patty Waddell and Tammy Groce (Greg); a sister, Virginia Brown of Land ‘O Lakes, FL; 16 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA ANN MORRIS WADDELL GREGORY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

LARRY BRANSFORD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/15 0%
High 37° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/16 10%
High 50° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 01/17 90%
High 49° / Low 38°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.