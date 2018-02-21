Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA ANN SCARBROUGH

on 02/21/2018 |

Barbara Ann Scarbrough, 70 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at her residence. The Warren county native was an employee of the Warren County Regional Jail and of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors include her husband Jerry Scarbrough; two children Jerry Scarbrough, Jr. (LaTosha), Christopher Scarbrough (Nicole); five grandchildren, Austin Scarbrough, Dakota Scarbrough, LaNaeha Carpenter, Janessa Scarbrough, Christopher Scarbrough, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Jaiden Scarbrough and Artimis Scarbrough.

A memorial service will be held Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA ANN SCARBROUGH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Amanda Hurt

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:52 PM CST on February 21, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Rain
Currently
50°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/21 100%
High 70° / Low 49°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 02/22 80%
High 61° / Low 58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/23 50%
High 71° / Low 58°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Thu 22

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 22

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.