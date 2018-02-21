on 02/21/2018 |

Barbara Ann Scarbrough, 70 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at her residence. The Warren county native was an employee of the Warren County Regional Jail and of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors include her husband Jerry Scarbrough; two children Jerry Scarbrough, Jr. (LaTosha), Christopher Scarbrough (Nicole); five grandchildren, Austin Scarbrough, Dakota Scarbrough, LaNaeha Carpenter, Janessa Scarbrough, Christopher Scarbrough, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Jaiden Scarbrough and Artimis Scarbrough.

A memorial service will be held Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel