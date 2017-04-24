Barbara Ann Schmidt Limerick 78 of Lawrenceburg, KY and a former Glasgow resident, died Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Bradford Square Nursing Facility in Frankfort. She was born in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Goheman Schmidt.

Mrs. Limerick was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burl Limerick. She was retired from K-Mart in Glasgow and was an active member of St. Helen Catholic Church.

She is survived by a daughter Cathy Limerick Drury of Lawrenceburg, KY; 2 sons Mike Limerick of Poland, ME and Dennis Limerick (Lynda) of Grafton, WI; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and a brother Richard “Dick” Schmidt (Connie) of Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5pm Wednesday.