BARBARA EDENS

on 10/13/2017 |

Barbara Edens, age 70 of  Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green . Barbara was born on March 19, 1947 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Osby and Molly Lee Norris. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Byron Edens, and two brothers, Billy Norris and Donnie Norris.

Survivors Include:

One Brother- Jerry Norris of Burkesville, KY One Nephew- Dewayne Norris(Stephanie Cope) of Burkesville, KY Great Niece and Great Nephew- Isabella Norris, and Deven Norris Special Friend- Timmy Willis and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main ST. Burkesville, KY with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  Family requests visitation on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

