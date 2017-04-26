Barbara Estes Polson 83 of Glasgow died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at her home. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Benton and Mildred Pedigo Greer. Mrs. Polson was a former employee of Mallory and was an inspector for Sorensen Mfg. Co. in Glasgow. She was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ.

Survivors include her son Mike Polson and wife Debbie of Glasgow; her daughter Tena Edmunds of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Amber and John Michael Polson, Trevor and Riley Edmunds, and her close friend Annette Kunce of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Cary “J.C.” Polson and her sister Betty Jean Greer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 4:00PM Friday.