Mrs. Barbara J. Harris, 71, of Glasgow, KY, died on March 6, 2018 at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Harris was a native of Metcalfe County, KY and the daughter of the late Riley and Pearline Hayes. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church and former CNA at Kentucky State Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Harris.

Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Harris Sullivan (James, Jr.) of Asheville, NC; sisters, Alice Allen (Richard) of Decatur, GA, Thelma Hayes of Stone Mountain, GA, Janet Hayes-Arnold of Stone Mountain, GA and Cheryl Hayes of Decatur, GA; brothers Kenneth Hayes (Deborah) of Conyers,GA and Robert Hayes (Latonia) of Glasgow, KY; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Randolph Baptist Church with Bishop LaMark Carver officiating. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home in Glasgow.

