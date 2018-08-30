on 08/30/2018 |

Barbara Jean (Birge) Harris, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 28th, at her home. Barbara was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1930, a daughter of the late Nellie Bell (Birge) and Hershel Copas. She was saved at 17 and was a member of Nobob Baptist Church.

On July 12, 1964, she married Gene Harris, who precedes her in death.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kaye, wife of Danny Davis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Candy, wife of Roy Strong, of Tompkinsville, KY; three sons Robert Dale, husband of Patty Harris, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Lee, husband of Diane Harris, of Tompkinsville, KY; Evans Carter “Sambo,” husband of Betty, of Tompkinsville, KY. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren & 29 great-great-grandchildren.Barbara is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Ann Irvin, of Tompkinsville, KY.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by sons, James “Jimbo” Birge, Stevie Gene Harris, daughter, Rita Howard, brothers, Harley, Hershel “Red,” Robert “Cotton”, Tom & Buddy Lee Copas & Roy Arterburn, sisters, Kathleen Smith, Dorothy Dugard & Francis Sherry, 1 grandchild, Jakayla Howard & 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Lee Watson and Jerry Vibbert.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 1st, 2018. Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in the White Cemetery.