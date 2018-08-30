Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA JEAN BIRGE HARRIS

on 08/30/2018 |

Barbara Jean (Birge) Harris, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 28th, at her home.  Barbara was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1930, a daughter of the late Nellie Bell (Birge) and Hershel Copas. She was saved at 17 and was a member of Nobob Baptist Church.

On July 12, 1964, she married Gene Harris, who precedes her in death.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kaye, wife of Danny Davis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Candy, wife of Roy Strong, of Tompkinsville, KY; three sons Robert Dale, husband of Patty Harris, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Lee, husband of Diane Harris, of Tompkinsville, KY; Evans Carter “Sambo,” husband of Betty, of Tompkinsville, KY. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren & 29 great-great-grandchildren.Barbara is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Ann Irvin, of Tompkinsville, KY.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by sons, James “Jimbo” Birge, Stevie Gene Harris, daughter, Rita Howard, brothers, Harley, Hershel “Red,” Robert “Cotton”, Tom & Buddy Lee Copas & Roy Arterburn, sisters, Kathleen Smith, Dorothy Dugard & Francis Sherry, 1 grandchild, Jakayla Howard & 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Lee Watson and Jerry Vibbert.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 1st, 2018. Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in the White Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA JEAN BIRGE HARRIS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

Valerie Rogers

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
77°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 08/30 20%
High 85° / Low 69°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/31 60%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 09/01 40%
High 88° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.