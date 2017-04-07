Barbara Jean Coomer, age 83 of Knob Lick passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. She was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Ferguson Poynter. Barbara was a member of the Savoyard Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons. Kevin and wife Phyllis Coomer and Keith Coomer all of Savoyard; one brother Mike Poynter of Attica, Indiana; six sisters: Carolyn Poynter of Champaign, Illinois, Ramona Martin of Lafayette, Indiana, Betty Frank of Lafayette, Loretta Snider of Layfayette and Alma Pulliam of Edmonton; three grandchildren: Cory (Christina) Coomer of Savoyard, Chris and Lindsey Coomer of Knob Lick; two great grandchildren. Jase and Ella Rose Coomer.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Coomer. A son Timmy Coomer. Three brothers. James, Coy and Buddy Poynter. Two sisters, Naomi Simmons Bennett and Beatrice Davis and a Great grandson Myles Stanley Coomer.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Savoyard Baptist Church with burial in the Jeffries Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the Church.