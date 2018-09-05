Logo


BARBARA JEAN “NANNY” BURRIS

on 05/09/2018 |

Barbara Jean “Nanny” Burris, 81, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  She was born in Monroe County, the daughter of Ralph Hodge and Mary Frances (Strode) Hodge-Hagan.  Mrs. Burris had been employed by Doyle’s Dept. Store and Kentucky Pants Co. and spent 30 yrs. as a child care provider.  She had been a Sunday school teacher for many years and was active in several singing groups.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James Burris; 1 daughter Debbie Lowe (Danny) of Glasgow; 1 son Jeff Burris (Martha) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Angie Minnix (Ben), Jonathan Lowe, Brooke Christmas (Fiancé Michael), Brittany Burris (Chad), and Tanner Burris; 7 great grandchildren, Ashton Burris, Kaylee Eaton, Paxton Minnix, Luke Minnix, Ayden Christmas, Chayli Matthews and Daxton Matthews; 2 brothers Ray Hodge and Wayne Hodge and 2 sisters JoAnne Bybee and Sharon Carole.  She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kermit Hodge.

Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, May 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Friday.

