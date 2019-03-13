on 03/13/2019 |

Barbara Jean Shines Gardner, 84 of Cub Run passed away Wednesday morning at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. She was the daughter of the late James Earl Shines & Linnie Mae Hayes Shines. Mrs. Gardner was a homemaker and a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Gardner and Step-father Russell Stinson

She is survived by:

Two daughters-Sandra Kay Shines of Jacksonville, Fl

Tammy Locke of Cub Run

One granddaughter-Kayla Locke

One great-grandson-Kyler Druin

Two sisters-Margie Riordan & hus. Truman of Munfordville

Louise Whitaker of Horse Cave

Two sisters-in-law-Rose Ann Higdon & hus. Glendall Miles of Cave City

Shirley Stinson of Louisville

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Shines Gardner will be 11am Saturday, March 16 at the Center Point Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Saturday at the Center Point Baptist Church.