Barbara Jean Watson, 83, of Jeffersonville, Indiana formerly of Glasgow, passed away, Monday, January 23, 2017 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was a daughter of the late Aaron Goodston Lohden and Hattie Williams Lohden.

She is survived by her children: Anthony Craig Watson, William Lee Watson, Doris Jean Watson Rainwater and Shelia Fay Watson Richard; her grandchildren: Jamie Watson, William Watson, Steven Watson, Stephanie Watson, Troy Banaski, and Danielle Torres.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Watson and her grandson Dale Watson, Jr.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Neal’s Chapel Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.