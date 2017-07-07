Logo


BARBARA JO CUMMINGS

07/07/2017
Obituaries

Barbara Jo Cummings, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Peter Reuss and Martha F. (Malewski) Reuss. She was a member of Saint Helen Catholic Church and a retired LPN from the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

She is survived by five children: Joseph August Cummings, Diana Lynn Cornford and her husband Raymond, Susan Jo Ann Sanders and her husband Barry, Sharon Leslie Wells and her husband Kevin and James Gregory Cummings. Eighteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son John K. Cummings, Jr.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 10, 2017 at St. Helen Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.