Barbara Kay Cox

on 05/03/2018 |

Barbara Kay Cox, 71, Cave City, passed away Wednesday May 2, 2018 at her home.  She was born December 11, 1946 in Hart County to the late Leon and Edra Curliff Esters.  She was a homemaker and member of Cave City Baptist Church and Caverna Chapter 252 of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Cox, Cave City; two sons, Ronnie Fay Cox, Cave City, Kevin Cox (Rena), Horse Cave; a daughter, Sonja Sturgeon (Michael), Cave City; two brothers, Fay Esters, Bowling Green, Bobby Esters, Cave City; two sisters, Pat Johnson and Geraldine Wilson, both of Cave City; two grandchildren, Katie Sturgeon (Jake), Cave City, Megan Cox, Horse Cave.

Funeral services with Michael Witcher officiating will be at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel on Sunday, May 6th at 2 PM with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Eastern Star rites at the funeral home will be at 7 PM Saturday May 5th by Caverna Chapter 252.  Visitation at the funeral home will be on Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM and on Sunday after 9 AM until time of services.

