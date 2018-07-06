on 06/07/2018 |

Barbara Kaye Daniels Pitcock, age 66, of Burkesville, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital.

Born August 11, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Nancy House Daniels and the wife of Deion Pitcock, who survives.

She had worked at Osh Gosh Factory and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include two sons, Rocky and Joe David Pitcock, both of Dubre, KY; two sisters Fay Pitcock and Kim Daniels both of Burkesville, and Shirley of IN; one half brother, Bugs Crawley, Tompkinsville; and two grandchildren Lane Pitcock and Allie Jo Pitcock.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by one sister, Sandy Hogan.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Todd Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, June 8, 2018, 3:00-8:00 p.m. and after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at 1:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.