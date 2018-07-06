Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA KAYE DANIELS PITCOCK

on 06/07/2018 |

Barbara Kaye Daniels Pitcock, age 66, of Burkesville, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital.
Born August 11, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Nancy House Daniels and the wife of Deion Pitcock, who survives.

She had worked at Osh Gosh Factory and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include two sons, Rocky and Joe David Pitcock, both of Dubre, KY; two sisters Fay Pitcock and Kim Daniels both of Burkesville, and Shirley of IN; one half brother, Bugs Crawley, Tompkinsville; and two grandchildren Lane Pitcock and Allie Jo Pitcock.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by one sister, Sandy Hogan.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Todd Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, June 8, 2018, 3:00-8:00 p.m. and after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at 1:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA KAYE DANIELS PITCOCK”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JANIE GOSSETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 06/07 0%
High 88° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Friday 06/08 0%
High 95° / Low 67°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 06/09 40%
High 93° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Thu 07

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.