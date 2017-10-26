on 10/26/2017 |

Barbara (Kaye) Tobin, 63, Glasgow, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Denton and Evelyn Coop Thomas.

Kaye was well known across Barren County and beyond. She was the owner/manager of Tobin’s Antiques and Collectibles in Glasgow. She bought and sold estates and was known for her generosity and ability to deal with the public and her customers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Donna Kaye; Paternal grandparents Taz and Bertha Thomas; Maternal grandparents John and Ruthie Jane Coop; two brothers: Kenneth and Terry Thomas; two nephews: Jeffrey Tobin and Greg Naumann; and her in-laws: John and Edna Tobin.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Donald Tobin; one sister: Linda Naumann of Willisburg, KY; a nephew: Eric (Melissa) Naumann and four great-nieces, Chloe, Emma, Lauren, and Lila all of St Louis, MO; one niece: Katrina London and two great-nephews of Barren County; aunts Clarine Thomas of Glasgow and Emma and Virginia Coop of Indianapolis; special loved ones: Todd, Vicki, Sydney, and Maylin Ballard all of Barren County.

A celebration of Kaye’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association.