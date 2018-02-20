Barbara Livermore Tatum Shelton age 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at her residence in Scottsville, KY. She was born March 5, 1936 in Nashville, TN to the late Thomas L. Livermore III and Clarine Whitney Tatum. She married Jack Shelton June 4, 1955 in Lexington, KY. She was a graduate of Scottsville High School and The University of Kentucky with a degree in Home Economics. She was a homemaker, a member of the Scottsville First United Methodist Church, DAR, Garden Club, Scottsville Women’s Club, life member of Alpha Gamma Delta, Twilighter’s Homemakers Club, and was a Rainbow Girl. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Jack Shelton of Scottsville, KY.

Two sons; Dr. Steven R. Shelton of Louisville, KY, Nick Shelton and wife Julie of Scottsville, KY. Three brothers; John Grimes and wife Shu Fei of Santa Clara, CA; Browder Tatum Jr. and wife Debbie of Italy, TX; Phillip Tatum of Kissimmee, FL.

One sister; Vicki Seward and husband Kevin of FL.

Five grandchildren; Shelby Keegan and husband Raleigh of Scottsville, KY; Lt. Scott Shelton and wife Samantha of Scottsville, KY; Adam Shelton of Lexington, KY; Joel Shelton of Lexington, KY and Rachel Shelton of Louisville, KY. One greatgrandchild Jackson Shelton of Scottsville, KY also survives.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday February 21, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 20, 2018, and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Scottsville Rotary Club Scholarship Program, Scottsville First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.