She is survived by her husband Jack Shelton of Scottsville, KY.
Two sons; Dr. Steven R. Shelton of Louisville, KY, Nick Shelton and wife Julie of Scottsville, KY. Three brothers; John Grimes and wife Shu Fei of Santa Clara, CA; Browder Tatum Jr. and wife Debbie of Italy, TX; Phillip Tatum of Kissimmee, FL.
One sister; Vicki Seward and husband Kevin of FL.
Five grandchildren; Shelby Keegan and husband Raleigh of Scottsville, KY; Lt. Scott Shelton and wife Samantha of Scottsville, KY; Adam Shelton of Lexington, KY; Joel Shelton of Lexington, KY and Rachel Shelton of Louisville, KY. One greatgrandchild Jackson Shelton of Scottsville, KY also survives.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday February 21, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 20, 2018, and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Scottsville Rotary Club Scholarship Program, Scottsville First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
No Responses to “BARBARA LIVERMORE TATUM SHELTON”