09/13/2017

Barbara Louise Bray , 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 12th, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Barbara was born in Monroe County, KY on October 25, 1945, a daughter of the late Alta (Poland) and Issac Ford.

She was retired from food service.

She is survived by one son, Wesley Bray, and his wife, Danielle Renea, of Glasgow, KY; husband, Leroy Smith, of Tompkinsville; 3 grandchildren, Madeline Louise Bray, Erica Eldridge and Caleb Smith; two sisters, Marjorie Geiger, of Tompkinsville; Alyne Strode, and husband, Wallace, of Tompkinsville; two brothers, Roger Dale Ford of Tompkinsville, Darrell Ford of Tompkinsville, step sister, Faye Fuqua of Tennessee, sister-in-law, Connie Clarkson, of Louisville; step brother, William Arnett of Louisville; two brother-in-laws, Bill Bray of Louisville, KY, and Shelly Yegelwel of of Tompkinsville. Many other family and close friends survive.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bray, sisters, Nina Lois Ford, Bernice Keller, and Lorraine Yegelwel; brothers, Dennis Ford, Denver Ford, Joe Edd Ford, Henry Carter Ford, and Rudolph Ford; two step sisters, Wilma Dean Arnett, Clorene Ford; two step brothers, Glen Arnett and Jerry Arnett; step son, Jeff Smith, and great-nephew, Sean Alan Leonard Yegelwel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Friday, 8 A.M.-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Saturday, after 9:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M., at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.