Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Barbara Louise Bray

on 09/13/2017 |

Barbara Louise Bray , 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 12th, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Barbara was born in Monroe County, KY on October 25, 1945, a daughter of the late Alta (Poland) and Issac Ford.
She was retired from food service.
She is survived by one son, Wesley Bray, and his wife, Danielle Renea, of Glasgow, KY; husband, Leroy Smith, of Tompkinsville; 3 grandchildren, Madeline Louise Bray, Erica Eldridge and Caleb Smith; two sisters, Marjorie Geiger, of Tompkinsville; Alyne Strode, and husband, Wallace, of Tompkinsville; two brothers, Roger Dale Ford of Tompkinsville, Darrell Ford of Tompkinsville, step sister, Faye Fuqua of Tennessee, sister-in-law, Connie Clarkson, of Louisville; step brother, William Arnett of Louisville; two brother-in-laws, Bill Bray of Louisville, KY, and Shelly Yegelwel of of Tompkinsville. Many other family and close friends survive.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bray, sisters, Nina Lois Ford, Bernice Keller, and Lorraine Yegelwel; brothers, Dennis Ford, Denver Ford, Joe Edd Ford, Henry Carter Ford, and Rudolph Ford; two step sisters, Wilma Dean Arnett, Clorene Ford; two step brothers, Glen Arnett and Jerry Arnett; step son, Jeff Smith, and great-nephew, Sean Alan Leonard Yegelwel.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Friday, 8 A.M.-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Saturday, after 9:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M., at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Barbara Louise Bray”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is RONALD HOWARD Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
63°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 09/13 70%
High 62° / Low 58°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/14 60%
High 73° / Low 60°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/15 10%
High 81° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.