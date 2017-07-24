on 07/24/2017 |

Barbara Louvern Tuck 78 of Glasgow died Monday, July 24, 2017 at her home. She was born in Barren County on September 20, 1939, the daughter of the late William and Ada Spears England. She was the wife of the late Ronald H. Tuck.

She retired from Carhart and worked many years prior to that at KY Pants Co. She was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Edwards (Bruce), Debbie Conner (Mike), Kay France Worth (Micah) and Mandi Norman (Brian). She was the loving Grandmother of Kasey Clay, Wes Kingrey, Michial Conner, Neli Conner and Cannon Worth. She was the adoring Great Grandmother of McKay Bragg, McKenzie Clay, Tuck Norman, Easton Conner, Gunnar Norman, Ryssa Conner and Woodrow Conner. Barbara is also survived by 9 siblings and was preceded in death by 3 siblings.

A Celebration of her life will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, July 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 51 years in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Wednesday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to one of her favorite charities, Next Step, 107 W. College St., Glasgow, KY 42141.