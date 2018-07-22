on 07/22/2018 |

Barbara Mary Goodall, 73 of Smiths Grove died Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence

The Wayne County, Michigan native was a daughter of the late Otto and Anna Locke Thamm and preceded in death by several siblings. She was the wife of the late Columbus Eugene Goodall. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church.

Her survivors include her children, Mary Ann Joy Raymer (Timmy), John Aaron Garner (Teresa), Freddie Garner, Barbie Michelle Garner, Robert Goodall (Judy), Barbara Nuernberg (Gary), Ron Goodall, Dawn Smalley (Steve), Paula Cherry (Lonnie), Lynn Anspach (Branden), Shelby and Kelli Gore; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; one brother, David Thamm (Mary); two sisters, Ann Atkins and Kathy Evans

Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 10a.m.-2p.m. Monday at the funeral home.