BARBARA MARY ROWAN HARWOOD

on 01/17/2019 |

Barbara Mary Rowan Harwood, age 87 of Bowling Green, KY formerly of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at The Haven at Massey Springs Senior Living in Bowling Green, KY.  She was born May 11, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to the late Frank Rowan and Olga Anderson Rowan. She worked in numerous positions for the Canadian government. During work in Russia she met the love of her life James Cecil Harwood they later married on September 11, 1967. She lived in Scottsville where she worked as the executive director for the Scottsville Allen County Chamber of Commerce. She was very active in the community and in the Democratic Women’s Club.

In addition to her husband James Cecil Harwood of Bowling Green, KY, she is survived by one son Christopher Harwood and wife Tiffany of Pearl City, Hawaii, one sister Joan Waldman of Ontario, Canada, two grandchildren Sean Harwood of Destin, FL, and Hali Harwood of Spokane, WA also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers Frank and Ted Rowan.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

