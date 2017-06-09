on 09/06/2017 |

Mrs. Barbara Massey, 76, of Munfordville, KY died on September 4, 2017 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Mrs. Massey was a native of Hardyville, KY and the daughter of the late Charles Massey, Jr. and Geneva Stewart. She was a substitute school teacher and a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory and Stanley as well as one daughter, Rhonda.

She is survived by three daughters, Gail Ingram (Roy) of Columbia, KY, Jennifer Grier (George) of Louisville, KY and Tashia Johnson (Anthony) of Shepherdsville, KY; one son, Michael Dixon of Glasgow, KY; step-father, Rev. Ray Stewart, Jr. of Bonnieville, KY; twelve grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm CST on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. John C. Glover officiating. Burial to follow in Woodsonville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5-8 pm CST at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.