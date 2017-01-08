on 08/01/2017 |

Barbara Pauline Compton Capps, age 67 of Glasgow formerly of Edmonton passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by five sons, James Ennis of Edmonton, Scotty Ennis of Columbia and Eddie , Charles and Stephen Compton, all of Greensburg; two daughters, Tracy Glass and Lenita Polson of Edmonton; three brothers, Bobby, Kenny, and Ronnie Rhinehart; two sisters, Martha Benjamin of Somerset, and Janice McInteer of Edmonton; twelve grandchildren: Trittany Ballard, Tyler and Lucas Syra, Sharla Hunt, Michael Craine, Brittany Hayes, Beverly, Kayla, Jessica, Joshua and Amber Ennis; 5 great grandchildren also survive also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Russell, a grandson Joshua Michael Syra and a granddaughter Brooklyn Ennis.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with Visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be private in the Clack Cemetery.