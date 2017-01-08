Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA PAULINE COMPTON CAPPS

on 08/01/2017 |

Barbara Pauline Compton Capps, age 67 of Glasgow formerly of Edmonton passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by five sons, James Ennis of Edmonton, Scotty Ennis of Columbia and Eddie , Charles and Stephen Compton, all of Greensburg; two daughters, Tracy Glass and Lenita Polson of Edmonton; three brothers, Bobby, Kenny, and Ronnie Rhinehart; two sisters, Martha Benjamin of Somerset, and Janice McInteer of Edmonton; twelve grandchildren: Trittany Ballard, Tyler and Lucas Syra, Sharla Hunt, Michael Craine, Brittany Hayes, Beverly, Kayla, Jessica, Joshua and Amber Ennis; 5 great grandchildren also survive also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Russell, a grandson Joshua Michael Syra and a granddaughter Brooklyn Ennis.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with Visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be private in the Clack Cemetery.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA PAULINE COMPTON CAPPS”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

MITCHELL BURRIS
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/02 40%
High 86° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Thursday 08/03 10%
High 88° / Low 68°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 80%
High 81° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.