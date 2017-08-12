on 12/08/2017 |

Barbara Richardson Logsdon, age 78, of Munfordville, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. She had worked for 61 years at The Hart County News-Herald.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene David Richardson and Minnie Pearl Puckett Richardson, her husband, Robert Louis Logsdon and a sister, Janie May Carson.

She is survived by two brothers, David Richardson & wife, Sandra, Owensboro, & Robert Richardson and wife, Sylvia, Macon, GA; seven nieces and nephews, Byron Richardson, Daniel Richardson, Michael Richardson, Sheryl Richardson, Marsha Samellas, Larisa Joiner, and Jessa Millay; four great-nieces & nephews, Hank & Emma Joiner, Evan & Morgan Richardson, several cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

Condolences may be made online at www.winnfuneralhome.com