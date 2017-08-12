Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARBARA RICHARDSON LOGSDON

on 12/08/2017 |

Barbara Richardson Logsdon, age 78, of Munfordville, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.  She was a native of Hart County and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church.  She had worked for 61 years at The Hart County News-Herald.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene David Richardson and Minnie Pearl Puckett  Richardson, her husband, Robert Louis Logsdon and a sister, Janie May Carson.

She is survived by two brothers, David Richardson & wife, Sandra, Owensboro, & Robert Richardson and wife, Sylvia, Macon, GA; seven nieces and nephews, Byron Richardson, Daniel Richardson, Michael Richardson, Sheryl Richardson, Marsha Samellas, Larisa Joiner, and Jessa Millay; four great-nieces & nephews, Hank & Emma Joiner, Evan & Morgan Richardson, several cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

Condolences may be made online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARBARA RICHARDSON LOGSDON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RITA FELKINS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
32°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/08 0%
High 33° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 12/09 20%
High 38° / Low 20°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 12/10 0%
High 42° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.