Barbara Sue Graves, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 3rd, while in the company of family members, at Monroe County Medical Center. Barbara was born in Monroe County, KY on August 25, 1944, a daughter of the late O.D. Kirkpatrick and Alexander Hamilton.

She was the first Meter Maid in Tompkinsville, and worked at the nursing home for 28 years. She attended Milltown Baptist Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Tony Graves; two daughters, Priscilla Graves, of Bowling Green, KY; Hazel Graves, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son,Tony Benard Graves, of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Graves, Justin Dicken, Garrison Anthony Lee Graves, and Hailey Graves; 3 great grandchildren, Justin Dicken, Jr., Markel Evans, and Addyson Allen. Barbara is also survived by four sisters, Anna Johnson, and husband, Lester, of Tompkinsville, KY; Eula Anderson, of Franklin, KY; Brenda Anderson, of Bowling Green, KY; Barbara Anderson, of Franklin, KY.

She is also preceded in death by three sisters, Cora Mae Evans, Thelma Brooks, and Florence Hazel Hamilton.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 7th, 2017, with Fontis Pipken officiating. Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.