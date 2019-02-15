Logo


BARBARA SUE HARRIS

on 02/15/2019

Barbara Sue Harris age 75 of Greensburg, Kentucky passed away  Wednesday, February 14, 2019 at her home.   She was the daughter of the late James Henry and Delpha Lee Ann White Harris.    She was retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and a member of the New Hope Baptist Church of Greensburg.

She is survived family and caregivers,   Carolyn (Donnie) Henderson, Tiffany Henderson, Garrett Fausnaugh and Thomas Henderson all of Greensburg.   Cousins, Louise White of Edmonton and Betty Thompson of Summer Shade. \

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home

