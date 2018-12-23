Logo


BARGE HITS WALL IN LOUISVILLE WATERFRONT PARK

on 12/23/2018 |

Barge hits wall at Louisville waterfront park
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A towing vessel pushing 15 dry cargo barges on the Ohio River struck a part of the overlook area at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.
Coast Guard officials say equipment failure caused the barge to hit the wall on Friday. The incident caused mostly cosmetic damage, but it is expected that it will take several months to repair due to high water levels and insurance claims.
Several panels on the limestone wall broke off.
Waterfront Development Corporation officials say this is just the fourth time in 20 years that a barge has hit a wall surrounding the Great Lawn.
No injuries were reported and there is no public safety concern.
The barge will be moved to a fleeting area to be examined.

