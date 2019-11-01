Logo


BARREN BOARD HAS BUSY FIRST MEETING OF THE YEAR

on 01/11/2019 |

The Barren County Schools’ Board of Education had their first meeting of the year last night at the Central Office.  It was  the first board meeting for newly elected member Mike Miller.  Miller replaces Charlotte Beals who did not run for re-election.  Superintendent Bo Matthews recognized the importance of a strong board at the onset of the meeting.

      011119bo matthews

 

Assistant Superintendent Courtni  Crews reviewed the current board positions

 

      011119CREWS

 

The Board was treated to a showcase of the district’s health and wellness activities using grants and partnerships. Here’s Nutrition and 21st century director Cheyenne Fant

 

      011119FANT 1

 

What is 9-5-2-1-0 participation?

 

      011119FANT 2

 

In other business the board learned from Director of Pupil Personnel Anthony Frazier that school will start one week later next year.  Frazier said based on parent surveys the consensus was for the first day of school next fall to be August 14th.

And the board passed the first draft of next year’s budget.  Finance Director Joe Murley said it’s a process they have to look closely at.

 

      011119MURLEY

 

Pension costs sure to be the topic of discussion at the current legislative session in Frankfort.

Recognitions at the board meeting included Students of the month, Riley Decker from Hiseville Elementary and Aaron Russell from BCHS.  Certified Employee of the month, Tammy Jones from Hiseville , Classified employee of the month, Micki Lindsey from Hiseville and the Volunteer of the month is Trevor Phillips from Hiseville.

We’ll have more news from the Board in later newscasts.

