BARREN COUNTY ATC RECEIVES 6.8 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

Everyone was all smiles Saturday afternoon at the Barren County ATC, and rightly so, as they just received a grant of $6.8million dollars.

Ashley Bell, Principal at the ATC, says she is thrilled to be awarded the funding and it will go toward several projects. About half of the money will go toward construction and equipment that will allow the BC ATC to be at the cutting-edge of industry technology. Currently not available in this region, Bell is thrilled that the other half of the funding will go toward a state of the art diesel mechanic program. Would they have been able to make this happen without the grant funding? Bell says absolutely not:



While the money may be going to the ATC in Barren County, Superintendent Bo Matthews was quick to point out that students across the region will benefit:



Senator David Givens says it has been an honor to be a part of this from the beginning, long before grant money was ever part of the conversation. He says these districts wanted to implement a new vision when it came to workforce of the future; they had the support of the local community, local government, the Governor’s office and Senator Givens himself. He says a rising tide lifts all boats:



Truly a regional project, Metcalfe County Superintendent Dr. Bennie Lile says it is a great day for the entire community:



Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale has long supported this project and says the future of workforce is in these classrooms and he is proud to be able to offer so many opportunities to so many local students:



Allen County Superintendent Randall Jackson says Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews reached out to him and after learning about the project, he was very impressed:



Local industry was well represented at the ATC and one of those attending was Tommy Gumm with Alliance. Gumm said that it is no secret that there is a growing need for a qualified workforce and this is one way to make it happen:



The money comes from the “Kentucky Work Ready Initiative” and this is the first round of funding. The program is aimed at building a highly trained, modernized workforce in the state to meet the needs of employers and promote sustainable incomes for Kentuckians.