BARREN COUNTY BAND BIG WINNERS AT SCKY MARCHING BAND CLASSIC

For the 4th year in a row, the BCHS Marching Trojans have won the South Central
Kentucky Marching Band Classic hosted by Glasgow High School. On Saturday the BCHS
band presented their program “The Aviators” against 11 other bands. The Trojans
received the following honors:
1st place class 4A
Best Percussion Class 4A
Best Color Guard Class 4A
Best Percussion Overall
Best Color Guard Overall
Best Musical Performance Overall
Best Visual Performance Overall
Best General Effect Overall
Only Distinguished rating at the contest
GRAND CHAMPION for the 4th year in a row!
Congratulations to director Kip Crowder and his staff on this great achievement.
