BARREN COUNTY BAND BIG WINNERS AT SCKY MARCHING BAND CLASSIC

on 09/10/2017 |

For the 4th year in a row, the BCHS Marching Trojans have won the South Central

Kentucky Marching Band Classic hosted by Glasgow High School. On Saturday the BCHS

band presented their program “The Aviators” against 11 other bands. The Trojans

received the following honors:

1st place class 4A

Best Percussion Class 4A

Best Color Guard Class 4A

Best Percussion Overall

Best Color Guard Overall

Best Musical Performance Overall

Best Visual Performance Overall

Best General Effect Overall

Only Distinguished rating at the contest

GRAND CHAMPION for the 4th year in a row!

Congratulations to director Kip Crowder and his staff on this great achievement.