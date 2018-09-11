BARREN COUNTY BOARD MEETING RECAP 11/08/18

on 11/09/2018 |

The Barren County School Board met last night. The High School Student of the month was Jared Tunks, a Senior. Jared is one of five students in the entire nation that is a certified G-Suite Specialist for Google. He is also Vice President of Activities for the Future Business Leaders of America. Jared was also an integral part of installing over 36 miles of cabling in the new Barren County Innovation Center, a state of the art technical facility.

The Elementary School Student of the month was Greg Simmons. Greg is a student at Temple Hill, and has a large goal of feeding the world. He is a farmer and an avid hunter and helps take care of his “Pa” and serves in his church ministries. He also exhibits great leadership in the schools Friday Recycling Program.