BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GIVES UPDATES AT THEIR MONTHLY MEETING

The Barren County Board of Education was given an update on the CTE project at last night’s regular meeting. Superintendent Bo Matthews says a lot of work has already been done:



The board also approved a bond sale in March.

BCHS Transportation Director Chip Jenkins got board approval to enter into a contract with Ortega National Parks, the management company overseeing Mammoth Cave National Park and more specifically their bus fleet:



Jenkins added the current technicians can handle the additional service calls, as well as the district buses.

Barren County Nutrition Services has made 18 new hires and they are all students:

Along with earning the National Serve Safe Certification, Nutrition Services Director Cheyanne Fant says:



Fant says they also plan to put their “Best Fork Forward”. 21st Century is also offering ACT prep tests throughout this month.

Site Based Decision Making Council reports have been going great and Matthews says they will conclude next week. Matthews said they are monitoring attendance in regard to illness.

The board approved the monthly financials and currently the district is at 65.5% of budget.