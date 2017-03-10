BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MAKING LOTS OF PLANS

$300,000 is heading to the Barren County School District. Superintendent Bo Matthews told the Board of Education at last night’s meeting that the funds are coming from Frankfort and will be split between the seven elementary schools for “Read To Achieve” program:

Matthews also paid special acknowledgement to Holly Trowbridge who is the district grant writer. The board approved the design for the new concession stand at Red Cross Elementary. The Little League program will pay for the project. Matthews says that they have been mitigated now, but the CTE project did run into some bad soil but is still moving along

Red Cross Elementary students gave the board a tour of their STEAM Lab. STEAM stands for “Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics”. Assistant Superintendent Mark Wallace said these labs not only integrate these content areas, but offer opportunities:

Wallace said the Arts aspects helps students find ways to express themselves in these areas.

Transportation Director Chip Jenkins got board approval to declare four school buses as surplus

These buses range from 1996-1999 models with mileage ranging from 267,000 miles to over 300,000. KISTA will handle the advertising and sales of the school buses at no cost and the district can refuse any bids they feel are too low.

Timelines have been released for the “I Learn At Home” from the state department of education and the applications for next school year are now available. Director of Instruction and Technology Scott Harper discussed the academic team wins at both the district and regional level. Harper also had some great news to share with the board:

Finance Director Joe Murley says that along with approving the district’s month to date financials:

The board was happy to learn that only 185 students made it to the interview process at the Gatton Academy for fall enrollment, with 5 of those being from Barren County.

Cheyanne Fant, Director of Nutrition Services says the district has been recognized for its farm to school programs:

Graves Gilbert, TJ Samson, Pelham Chiropractic, Eastview Urgent Care and Dr. Thornberry sponsored the Breakfast Break Challenge Bike giveaway, where 22 bikes were given to children in the district. 21st Century summer camps will be at Red Cross Elementary in May and July and in all district elementary schools in June. At this year’s camp Fant says children will get to work in the “Barren County So Much Fun Factory”:

There will be camps for middle school students held at the ATC.