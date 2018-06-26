Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY COURT SYSTEM TAKES A LEAP INTO THE 21ST CENTURY WITH VIDEO ARRAIGNMENTS

on 06/26/2018 |

The Barren County Court system took another leap into the 21st Century this week.

That is District Court Judge Gabe Pendelton describing the first day of video arraignments in Barren District Court.  An arraignment is a court proceeding at which a criminal defendant is formally advised of the charges against them and is asked to enter a plea on those charges.  The court can also set bail at an arraignment.

Up until this week, all arraignments were done at the Barren County Courthouse and the Barren County  Sheriff’s Office was responsible for transporting inmates from the Barren County Detention Center to the courthouse, which Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen says posed a risk to both safety and security:

Attorney Mike Richardson works for the Barren County Attorney’s Office and he attends the majority of arraignments.  He also notes the potential risk that transportation poses:

Barren County Jailer Tracy Bellamy says that getting the video arraignments was a process, but very worth it:

Done through a live video call, inmates scheduled for arraignment, along with their attorneys go through the same process they would if they were actually in the courtroom.  The Judge and the rest of the court staff are on the other end of the video call and it is all competed in real time.

Judge Pendelton says it is going to be great all the way around:

Jailer Bellamy adds it is another step forward:

Video arraignments will take place on Monday and Wednesday in Barren District Court.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY COURT SYSTEM TAKES A LEAP INTO THE 21ST CENTURY WITH VIDEO ARRAIGNMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

WILLIE “BILLIE” BUSH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:42 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Expires:
10:00 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
72°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/26 50%
High 86° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/27 90%
High 86° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 06/28 20%
High 91° / Low 72°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 27

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.