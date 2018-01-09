BARREN COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY

Total Time: 1:11:22.48
Average: 14:16.50
Barren County High School HY-TEK’s Meet Manager
Home xc meet 2018 – 8/30/2018
Barren County High School
Last Completed Event
Event 3 Boys 3k Run CC Varsit boy
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Taylor, Tad 10 Allen County Sco 10:10.30 1
2 Long, Keifer 10 Cumberland County 10:27.62 2
3 Minton, Linkin 11 Barren County 10:33.25 3
4 Cena, Jacob 12 Edmonson County 10:34.70 4
5 Brooks, Logan 09 Edmonson County 10:36.13 5
6 Vincent, Gavin 12 Cumberland County 10:38.00 6
7 Lindsey, Lane 10 Edmonson County 10:39.56 7
8 Jessie, Ross 10 Barren County 10:40.78 8
9 Dyer, Isaiah 12 Cumberland County 10:45.07 9
10 Frogge, David 11 Barren County 10:55.95 10
11 Pendygraft, Trent 12 Barren County 11:00.60 11
12 Harbison, Carter 08 Metcalfe County 11:17.70 12
13 Embry, Charlie 12 Cumberland County 11:21.64 13
14 Stanger, James Tyler 07 Allen County Sco 11:25.28 14
15 Medley, Jaydin 09 Barren County 11:27.91 15
16 Garrett, Blake 11 Edmonson County 11:31.65 16
17 Clemmons, James 11 Edmonson County 11:36.63 17
18 Strange, Trevor 11 Barren County 11:38.64 18
19 Allen, Jax 09 Metcalfe County 11:41.96 19
20 Thompson, Wyatt 11 Allen County Sco 11:48.08 20
21 Gaffin, Rylee 08 Barren County 11:50.20 21
22 Edwards, Eli 10 Edmonson County 12:08.03 22
23 Morgan, Eli 08 Cumberland County 12:08.56 23
24 Davenport, Conner 11 Allen County Sco 12:09.12 24
25 Prunty, Jarrett 09 Edmonson County 12:09.90 25
26 Taylor, Trace 09 Edmonson County 12:15.37
27 Moore, Will 08 Barren County 12:26.92
28 Janes, Caleb 08 Barren County 12:29.88
29 Miller, Jacob 12 Metcalfe County 12:31.76 26
30 Miller, Jonah 11 Edmonson County 12:32.97
31 May, Jake 09 Barren County 12:34.29
32 Smith, Blaine 10 Barren County 12:53.92
33 Owen, Zack 12 Barren County 13:00.16
34 Skaggs, Blake 10 Edmonson County 13:12.21
35 Key, Gauge 08 Cumberland County 13:17.94 27
36 Dickson, Charlie 08 Metcalfe County 13:24.17 28
37 Rascoe, Myles 07 Barren County 13:29.32
38 Meeks, Tyler 10 Barren County 13:30.20
39 Dennison, Thomas 08 Barren County 13:31.75
40 Atkinson, Hayes 07 Barren County 13:33.98
41 Vincent, Cyrus 10 Cumberland County 13:36.11 29
42 Burd, Myles 07 Hart County 13:44.68
43 Wilson, Hunter 08 Barren County 13:47.68
44 Lee, Kurtis 09 Cumberland County 14:22.19
45 Hollinsworth, Jackson 08 Monroe County 14:26.01
46 Fields, Dylan 08 Metcalfe County 14:42.26 30
47 Lutterman, Seth 07 Allen County Sco 15:17.11 31
48 Jones, Collin 11 Barren County 15:41.46
49 Roeder, Luke 07 Barren County 15:46.45
50 Fox, Connor 07 Metcalfe County 16:02.11 32
51 Ladd, Alex 07 Allen County Sco 16:25.52 33
52 Cunningham, Connor 08 Barren County 16:49.56
53 Thomerson, Riley 07 Barren County 21:04.29
Team Scores
=================================================================================
Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9
=================================================================================
1 Barren County 47 3 8 10 11 15 18 21
Total Time: 54:38.49
Average: 10:55.70
2 Edmonson County 49 4 5 7 16 17 22 25
Total Time: 54:58.67
Average: 10:59.74
3 Cumberland County 53 2 6 9 13 23 27 29
Total Time: 55:20.89
Average: 11:04.18
4 Allen County Scottsville 90 1 14 20 24 31 33
Total Time: 1:00:49.89
Average: 12:09.98
5 Metcalfe County 115 12 19 26 28 30 32
Total Time: 1:03:37.85
Average: 12:43.57
No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY”