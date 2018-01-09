Logo


BARREN COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY

on 09/01/2018 |

Total Time:  1:11:22.48

Average:    14:16.50

Barren County High School                                  HY-TEK’s Meet Manager

Home xc meet 2018 – 8/30/2018

Barren County High School

Last Completed Event

 

Event 3  Boys 3k Run CC Varsit boy

=======================================================================

Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points

=======================================================================

1 Taylor, Tad               10 Allen County Sco      10:10.30    1

2 Long, Keifer              10 Cumberland County     10:27.62    2

3 Minton, Linkin            11 Barren County         10:33.25    3

4 Cena, Jacob               12 Edmonson County       10:34.70    4

5 Brooks, Logan             09 Edmonson County       10:36.13    5

6 Vincent, Gavin            12 Cumberland County     10:38.00    6

7 Lindsey, Lane             10 Edmonson County       10:39.56    7

8 Jessie, Ross              10 Barren County         10:40.78    8

9 Dyer, Isaiah              12 Cumberland County     10:45.07    9

10 Frogge, David             11 Barren County         10:55.95   10

11 Pendygraft, Trent         12 Barren County         11:00.60   11

12 Harbison, Carter          08 Metcalfe County       11:17.70   12

13 Embry, Charlie            12 Cumberland County     11:21.64   13

14 Stanger, James Tyler      07 Allen County Sco      11:25.28   14

15 Medley, Jaydin            09 Barren County         11:27.91   15

16 Garrett, Blake            11 Edmonson County       11:31.65   16

17 Clemmons, James           11 Edmonson County       11:36.63   17

18 Strange, Trevor           11 Barren County         11:38.64   18

19 Allen, Jax                09 Metcalfe County       11:41.96   19

20 Thompson, Wyatt           11 Allen County Sco      11:48.08   20

21 Gaffin, Rylee             08 Barren County         11:50.20   21

22 Edwards, Eli              10 Edmonson County       12:08.03   22

23 Morgan, Eli               08 Cumberland County     12:08.56   23

24 Davenport, Conner         11 Allen County Sco      12:09.12   24

25 Prunty, Jarrett           09 Edmonson County       12:09.90   25

26 Taylor, Trace             09 Edmonson County       12:15.37

27 Moore, Will               08 Barren County         12:26.92

28 Janes, Caleb              08 Barren County         12:29.88

29 Miller, Jacob             12 Metcalfe County       12:31.76   26

30 Miller, Jonah             11 Edmonson County       12:32.97

31 May, Jake                 09 Barren County         12:34.29

32 Smith, Blaine             10 Barren County         12:53.92

33 Owen, Zack                12 Barren County         13:00.16

34 Skaggs, Blake             10 Edmonson County       13:12.21

35 Key, Gauge                08 Cumberland County     13:17.94   27

36 Dickson, Charlie          08 Metcalfe County       13:24.17   28

37 Rascoe, Myles             07 Barren County         13:29.32

38 Meeks, Tyler              10 Barren County         13:30.20

39 Dennison, Thomas          08 Barren County         13:31.75

40 Atkinson, Hayes           07 Barren County         13:33.98

41 Vincent, Cyrus            10 Cumberland County     13:36.11   29

42 Burd, Myles               07 Hart County           13:44.68

43 Wilson, Hunter            08 Barren County         13:47.68

44 Lee, Kurtis               09 Cumberland County     14:22.19

45 Hollinsworth, Jackson     08 Monroe County         14:26.01

46 Fields, Dylan             08 Metcalfe County       14:42.26   30

47 Lutterman, Seth           07 Allen County Sco      15:17.11   31

48 Jones, Collin             11 Barren County         15:41.46

49 Roeder, Luke              07 Barren County         15:46.45

50 Fox, Connor               07 Metcalfe County       16:02.11   32

51 Ladd, Alex                07 Allen County Sco      16:25.52   33

52 Cunningham, Connor        08 Barren County         16:49.56

53 Thomerson, Riley          07 Barren County         21:04.29

 

Team Scores

=================================================================================

Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9

=================================================================================

1 Barren County                47    3    8   10   11   15   18   21

Total Time:    54:38.49

Average:    10:55.70

2 Edmonson County              49    4    5    7   16   17   22   25

Total Time:    54:58.67

Average:    10:59.74

3 Cumberland County            53    2    6    9   13   23   27   29

Total Time:    55:20.89

Average:    11:04.18

4 Allen County Scottsville     90    1   14   20   24   31   33

Total Time:  1:00:49.89

Average:    12:09.98

5 Metcalfe County             115   12   19   26   28   30   32

Total Time:  1:03:37.85

Average:    12:43.57

 

