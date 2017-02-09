BARREN COUNTY EMS WELCOMES THE NEW TAXING DISTRICT BOARD

Barren County EMS Director Jason Blakley and Assistant Director JD Walden welcomed the new taxing district board to the ambulance service yesterday afternoon, for their inaugural meeting.

Passed by the Barren County Fiscal Court in the final days of 2016, the creation of a taxing district to fund the service also requires that a three member board be established to set the tax rate annually. The board began by introductions and then elected Sydney Knicely as chair. Knicely, along with Martin Peterson and Vivian Franklin form the board. Knicely is in business/baking, Peterson is an attorney and Franklin is a Nurse Practitioner. All three were appointed by BC Judge executive Micheal Hale who said having board representation in business, law and the medical field was an ideal scenario.

Former EMS Director Mike Swift took his seat at the table and has long been a proponent of the creation of the taxing district. Blakely began by explaining that the Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service is a non-profit agency and had been operating at around a $200,000 deficit annually. The non-profit agency, in part, prior to the formation of the taxing district, had been 60% funded by Barren County and the City of Glasgow. Now that the taxing district has been created, the rate is set at 2.4 cents per hundred dollars of assessed property. It is expected to generate roughly the same amount of money as the city and county are paying now. Blakely wanted to make sure the board understood where the service was financially:



Blakely said the upcoming budget is something the board should be expecting to see soon. Almost breaking 10,000 runs last year, the ambulances spent the vast majority of time on the road and it is causing a lot of wear and tear on the trucks. Franklin was quick to note that being busier does not always equate to more revenue. Blakley was happy to oblige when Peterson asked if Blakely would let them know where they stood financially every month.

Knicely says that she felt the ambulance service made her and the entire board feel welcomed and they were more than willing to help them understand how the operation works:



The board will be reaching out to the Kentucky Association of Counties, also known as KACO, to get help with establishing bylaws and getting things squared away.