BARREN COUNTY FARM, HOME AND GARDEN EXPO

on 02/03/2019 |

Booth space is now available for the second annual Barren County Farm, Home and Garden Expo and the 2019 event will be the place to showcase your new products and services to the general public just in time for spring!

The Barren County Farm, Home and Garden Expo will be held on April 26-27, 2019 at the Glasgow National Guard Armory.

The Glasgow Barren County Chamber is planning a fun-filled family event as a spring kind-off with all the activities that go along with it! From spring planting, to cooking demonstrations, to gardening, to remodeling, there will be something for everyone to see.

We are more than the average spring home show and offer fun for the whole family, including pony rides, bounce houses, face artists and great local food!

“Our goal is to celebrate the upcoming arrival of spring and get everyone thinking about ideas on how to improve their farms, homes and gardens for the upcoming year,” said Ernie Myers, Executive Vice President of the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it is a remodeling project you’ve been thinking about all winter, or a new crop planting technique you wanted to learn about, we will have it all!”

This two day event will be held at the Glasgow National Guard Armory at 410 Calvary Drive in Glasgow. On Friday, April 26, the doors will open to the public at 12PM through 7PM and on Saturday, April 27 from 9AM until 2PM.

This event is proud to host any business relating to farm, home and garden businesses, suppliers, and agencies. Rates begin at $150 per booth space. Kentucky Proud vendors are invited to set up for $50. Again, booth space is very limited! Contact the Glasgow Barren County Chamber at (270) 651-3161 to reserve your booth space before they run out! Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/BarrenCounty

