BARREN COUNTY FISCAL COURT APPROVES RELOCATION OF TWO CEMETERIES

It had been decades since anyone had visited or maintained two Cave City cemeteries. With headstones dating back to the 1880s and 1890s, the cemeteries were not only over a century old, but very small and hard to notice.

The owner of Jellystone Park addressed the magistrates at yesterday morning’s meeting and said his staff had been trimming around the headstones at one cemetery every summer and the park’s expansion revealed the exact location of other. The owners of Jellystone, Coral Properties of Cave City, LLC want to pay to move these two cemeteries to other locations where they can be better maintained and protected.. Hearing no objections from the community, or anyone claiming to be family of those buried there, the Barren County Fiscal Court did approve the relocation.

Both the Bush Family Cemetery and the Dickey Family Cemetery will be relocated in the next 60 days.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin taking bids for a new cruiser. Magistrate John Benningfield, who also chairs the Administrative Committee, told the court that it was the recommendation of the committee to move forward on the bid process. Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen says that the cruisers are driven six days a week, ten hours a day and on average a cruiser racks up about 3500 miles every month. With over 600 miles of Barren County Roads, Sheriff Keen says the department must have reliable transportation to be able to respond to calls:

The court also honored Jailer Matt Mutter for his years of service to Barren County. Former Judge Executive Davie Greer was a surprise guest and she said she had no doubt that when she appointed Mutter as Jailer he would do an excellent job. During his term, Mutter has often described his first few years in office as a “baptism by fire”:

Mutter gave his final Jailer’s Report and was thrilled that he could get the court to approve the purchase of a new body scanner for the Detention Center. With contraband being an ever increasing problem, this scanner will allow for more items to be found before they enter the detention center.

Brian Pack is the newest member of the county’s Ethics Commission. Pack will serve through 2019 and replaces Dane Boles who resigned.

The court also approved an ordinance that clarifies the duties of the Ambulance Service Taxing District Board of Directors and will bond the board for $500,000. The court also approved the agreement with the Bounty of the Barren’s Farmer’s Market for set up on the square this summer.