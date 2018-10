BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 10/01/2018 |

TERRENCE L GREGORY, age 48 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



BRITNEY MARIE HARPER, age 28 of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000



CHARLES DWIGHT HARPER, age 51 of Glasgow:

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000



JOEY LEE PRICE, age 22 of Cave City:

RAPE, 3Ro DEGREE

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE



JONATHAN HAYES, age 29 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OR VIEWING OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR

POSSESSION OR VIEWING OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR

POSSESSION OR VIEWING OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR

CHANE X BEHANAN, age 26 of Louisville:

FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MATTHEW DUSTIN BOWLES, age 29 of Elkton

FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MARK CHRISTOPHER RUNYON, age 47 of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1,000,000

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT/FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1st OFFENSE



JOSHUA RAY SHORT , age 34 of Glasgow:

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT/DEBIT CARD $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT/DEBIT CARD $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

THEFT BY DECEPTION, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000.

THEFT BY DECEPTION, UNDER $500

THEFT BY DECEPTION, UNDER $500



LEE WESLEY ELMORE , age 39 of Glasgow:

32 counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, 2nd Degree

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, UNDER $500



ASHLEY BROOKE MARTIN, age 44 of Albany:

FALSE STATEMENT/MISREPRESENT TO RECEIVE BENEFITS over $100

SHAWN S HOUCHIN, age 42 of Bowling Green:

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE



ERROL G COUCH, JR, age 35 of Glasgow

and

CHEYENNE COUCH , age 33 of Glasgow:

CRIMINAL ABUSE, 1st DEGREE, CHILD 12 OR UNDER

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE





MICHAEL EDWARD JOHNSON, age 32 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE-Meth 2nd Offense

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1st DEGREE



FRED NONE STARK, age 60 of Glasgow

and

AMANDA LEE DAVIDSON, age 33 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR



ANGEL MANUEL BANEGAS, age 27 of Glasgow

and

DOMENICA ELIZABETH BENNETT, age 25 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 2ND DEGREE (Anabolic Steroid)

TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN EIGHT OUNCES 1st Offense

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS-Weapon Enhancement

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR





DEONDRE M. AUSTIN, age 22 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)



BRIAN L. LYONS, age 40 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF BURGLAR’S TOOLS

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES



JORDAN KANE JOHNSON, age 27 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, (HYDROCODONE), 10 OR MORE DOSAGE UNITS

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 2ND DEGREE (LORTAB), LESS THAN 20 DOSAGE UNITS

TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, 8 OZS OR MORE BUT LESS THAN 5 LBS, 1st OFFENSE

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (XANAX), 20 OR MORE DOSAGE UNITS

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A LEGEND DRUG



CHAROLETTE M WOODCOCK, age 47 of Glasgow:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), LESS THAN 2 GRAMS, 1st OFFENSE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



JOHNNY LEE BRAGG, age 52 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE



MICHAEL WESLEY FINN, age 28 of Vine Grove:

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (methamphetamine)

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT



ELIZABETH NICOLE RAYNER, age 32 of Horse Cave:

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (methamphetamine)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CARELESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD



JOHN TYLER ADWELL, age 31 of Smiths Grove:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



TIMOTHY DALE CLOYD, age 31 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), 3RD OR MORE OFFENSE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



TREY T BOSSE, age 21 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

CARELESS DRIVING



EDDIE POTTER COOK, age 29 of Summer Shade:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE-1st Offense

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1st OFFENSE.

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT ILLUMINATED



JACOB M CHAMBERS, age 19 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)



TABATHA M BLAKLEY, age 33 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (HYDROCODONE & MORPHINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROP.ER CONTAINER, 1ST OFFENSE

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1ST OFFENSE

REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT ILLUMINATED



WENDY CHRISTINE FURBUSH, age 53 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



JESSE ALAN MASSARO, age 61 of TN:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (Meth)-Weapon Enhancement

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (Alprozolam)

CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT ILLUMINATED

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT



VINCENT PAUL MCALISTER, age 33 of Park City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES



ROBERT E SUVER , age 51 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE



BRANDI N KERSEY, age 25 of Horse Cave

and

BRANDON S RAGLAND, age 28 of Bowling Green:

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT 1st Degree

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

Additionally, Kersey was charged with:

RESISTING ARREST

MENACING



DONNIE RAY ALLEN, age 57 of Tompkinsville:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (MORPHINE)

PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER-1ST OFFENSE



DAVID ALLEN RUPE, age 37 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE(Methamphetamine & Hydrocodone)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



RICKY WALLACE CARDWELL, JR., age 33 of Horse Cave:

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1st DEGREE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1st DEGREE



ELIZABETH ANN MARTIN, age 51 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (Methadone)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



ROBERT ADAM SHIRLEY, age 31 of Glasgow:

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000



STANLEY CHAPMAN, JR., age 45 of Smiths Grove:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES), LESS THAN $10,000

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 2ND DEGREE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1ST DEGREE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE; HYDROCODONE; & OXYCODONE),

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE PRECURSOR 2nd or more offense

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (ALPRAZOLAM)

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE



JOSEPH DALE HARPER, age 44 of Glasgow:

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 4TH OFFENSE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION

CARELESS DRIVING



THOMAS JOE DILLEY, JR., age 27 of Glasgow:

BURGLARY, 3RD DEGREE

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES), LESS THAN $10,000

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, UNDER $500

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 3RD DEGREE



NADIR MULAOSMANOVIC, age 23 of Bowling Green:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), 2 GRAMS OR MORE, 2ND OFFENSE

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (OXYCODONE), LESS THAN 10 DOSAGE UNITS, 2ND OFFENSE

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (XANAX), LESS THAN 20 DOSAGE UNITS

TRAFFICKING IN LEGEND DRUGS, 1st OFFENSE

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE

MENACING

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE



RUFUS EARL HUFF II, age 42 of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 2ND DEGREE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE



BRIAN DALE PARNELL, age 26 of Horse Cave

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1,000,000

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1,000,000

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1st DEGREE

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 1st DEGREE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE



BERNARD WAYNE WEYRAUCH, age 41 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

PROMOTING CONTRABAND, 1st DEGREE



CHARLES CHRISTOPHER VIBBERT, age 46 of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 3Ro DEGREE, POLICE OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE

MENACING

ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE 1st and 2nd Ofennses

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER



TIMOTHY ROBERT GUESS, age 31 of Glasgow:

OBSCURING THE IDENTITY OF A MACHINE OR OTHER . PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000



BRUCE CARTER DOLL, JR., age 28 of Cave City

and

CLIFFORD WESLEY SHOFNER, AGE 45 OF CLARKSON:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE(METHAMPHETAMINE), MORE THAN 2 GRAMS, 1st OFFENSE

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Additionally, Shofner faces charges of:

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500

PERSITENT FELONY OFFENDER

Doll Jr. also faces charges of PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1st DEGREE

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, 1ST OFFENSE

FAILURE OF NON-OWNER OPERATOR TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, 1st OFFENSE

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT



CHARLES ETHAN CLAY, AGE 26 OF CARROLTON

AND

AMBER DENISON MESKER, AGE 23 OF AUSTIN

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), MORE THAN 2 GRAMS, 1ST OFFENSE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

Additionally, Clay faces charges of:

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1ST DEGREE

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

IMPROPER OR NO WINDSHIELD

RECKLESS DRIVING