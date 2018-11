BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 11/29/2018 |

JONATHAN ANTONIO KIRK age 30 of Glasgow:

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION, 2nd or more offense

FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPARTMENT OF Transportation

LARRY KEVIN OAKLEY age 38 of Glasgow:

SEXUAL ABUSE, 1st DEGREE, IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT, CHILD LESS THAN 12 YEARS OLD

RYAN OWEN DUGGER age 21 of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING O DISPOSITION, UNDER $500

DEON ROBERTS age 21 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLL D SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE-Meth

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

DAVID HUNTER BOWLES, age 23 of Glasgow:

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM)

MICHAEL RAY ABNEY age 32 of Cave City

(COUNTS 1 & 2)

-AND-

BETTY J KEYES age 43 of Cave City

(COUNTS 3 & 4)

COUNT 1: RAPE, 3Ro DEGREE

COUNT 2: SODOMY, 3R0 DEGREE

COUNT 3: COMPLICITY TO RAPE, 3Ro DEGREE

COUNT 4: COMPLICITY TO SODOMY, 3Ro DEGREE

ETHAN L HATFIELD age 32 of Glasgow:

ARSON, 1ST DEGREE

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1ST DEGREE (two counts)

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1ST DEGREE

CHRISTY K MCCLELLAN age 22 of Glasgow:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR

JEFFREY D ROWE age 38 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE-Meth,2nd offense

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS/ETC. WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY (AGGRAVATOR), 2ND OFFENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEGREE

ROBERT CHRISTOPHER BROWNING age 41 of Glasgow:

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT-1st Degree

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (HYDROCODONE)

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE1 1 sT DEGREE (MORPHINE)

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DAKOTA ALLEN FIELDS, age 27 of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 3Ro DEGREE, POLICE OFFICER

DUI-3rd Offense

GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

LAYMON CLEO RIGGS age 41 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (HYDROCODONE),

CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

FAILURE OF NON-OWNER OPERATOR TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED Insurance -1st Offense

FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

KODY LEE CASTLEBERRY age 27 of Scottsville:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE

FAILURE TO ILLUMINATE HEAD LAMPS

JOHN EBBIN TILLBERRY age 47 of Horse Cave:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DUI-1st Offense

JAMES EVANS ARMS age 32 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 st DEGREE-Meth-2nd Offense

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT,

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

DISPLAY OF ILLEGAL/ALTERED REGISTRATION PLATE

ROBERT SUVER age 51 of Glasgow:

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT-1st Degree

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

JIMMY H MINTON age 55 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

JOSEPH D HARPER age 45 of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

JOHN ANDREW JOHNSON age 34 of Glasgow:

BURGLARY, 2ND DEGREE

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

ASSAULT, 4TH DEGREE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, NO VISIBLE Injury

TERRORISTIC THREATENING, 3RD DEGREE

BILLY DWIGHT KITCHENS age 40 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

THEFT OF IDENTITY OF ANOTHER WITHOUT CONSENT,

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS,

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION,

GREGORY JOSEPH MCCAULEY age 35 of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS,

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT ILLUMINATED

INSTRUCTIONAL PERMIT VIOLATIONS

JOSHUE ALLEN MILLER AGE 26 OF Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS,

LINDSEY MARTIN REEDER age 25 of Bowling Green:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBST CE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE

ASHLEY BROOK COSTELLO age 36 of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 2ND DEGREE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

HOLLY DIANE SHEL TON age 31 of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 2ND DEGREE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 15T DEGREE

DUI-1st Offense

FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT

TABITHA MICHELLE MARTIN age 33 of Austin:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBST NCE, 1ST DEGREE Hydrocodone 2nd Offense