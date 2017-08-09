BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 09/08/2017 |



A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

Included on a single indictment were 41 year old Stanley Eugene Merrell and 23 year old Shantelle Wireman, both of Glasgow. Both were indicted on three counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana. Merrell was indicted on an additional count of Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.

55 year old Deborah Leigh Courtney, of Glasgow, was indicted two counts: Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 Or More But Less Than $10,000 and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

Based on testimony from Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds, the grand jury returned an eight count indictment on 27 year old Charles James Sims, of Glasgow: Assault 3rd Degree, Police Officer, Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Marijuana, Failure To Wear A Seatbelt and Operating A Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence.

KSP testified in the case against 29 year old Nathan Lee Abney, of Glasgow. Abney was indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Possession Of Marijuana.

Glasgow Police Officer Jonathan Clark testified in the case against 26 year old Jessica L. Wyatt, of Austin. Austin was indicted on three counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

56 year old Anthony Ulysses Boyd, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.

20 year old Deontae S Morrison, of Cave City, was indicted on seven counts: Criminal Mischief, two counts of Assault 3rd Degree, Police Officer, Fleeing Or Evading Police (On Foot), Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threatening and Disorderly Conduct. GPD Officer Wesley Hicks testified in the case.

All individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.