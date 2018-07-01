Logo


BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 01/07/2018 |

The Barren County Grand Jury set the bail amount at $50,000 for a Glasgow man. 28-year-old Cody Michael Bartley was indicted on three total counts: Assault 1st Degree, Domestic Violence, Wanton Endangerment and Tampering With Physical Evidence. BCSO Detective Rusty Anderson testified in the case.

In other grand jury indictments:

30-year-old Buddy Jack Dyer and 56-year-old Adam Matroy Wilburn, both of Burkesville, were included on a single indictment for two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Trafficking In Marijuana. Additionally, Dyer was indicted on Drug Paraphernalia, DUI and Rear License Plate Not Illuminated. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. GPD Officer Nick Houchens testified.

26-year-old Jordan Paul Buys, of Glasgow was indicted on three separate counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Bail was set at $2500 cash. GPD Officer Adam Rees testified in the case.

20-year-old James Londell Keys, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense and Public Intoxication. Bail was set at $1500. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified.

38-year-old Justin Lee Druen, of Horse Cave, was indicted on ten total counts: Manufacturing Methamphetamine, three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession Of Marijuana, No/Expired Registration Plates, No/Expired Registration Receipt, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified in the case.

19-year-old Aleah Shea Cuevas and 20-year-old Jessica Leann Meadors, both of Glasgow, were each indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs. GPD Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick testified and bail was set for each at $2000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

