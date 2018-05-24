Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 05/24/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

32 year old Kenneth Edward Vibbert, Jr., of Park City, was indicted on four counts:  Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License, Failure To Wear Seatbelt and Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.

49 year old Rondall Dewayne Brents, of Horse Cave, was indicted on four counts:  Trafficking In A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving and Persistent Felony Offender.

37 year old Tonya Lynn Morgan, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

53 year old Michael Terry Webb, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Persistent Felony Offender.

45 year old Bonnie M. Vance, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on six counts of Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and one count of Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

Brian Cheely

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 05/24 0%
High 86° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 05/25 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/26 80%
High 84° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 24

Medicare Assistance Sign Up Day

May 24 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.