BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

32 year old Kenneth Edward Vibbert, Jr., of Park City, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License, Failure To Wear Seatbelt and Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.

49 year old Rondall Dewayne Brents, of Horse Cave, was indicted on four counts: Trafficking In A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving and Persistent Felony Offender.

37 year old Tonya Lynn Morgan, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

53 year old Michael Terry Webb, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Persistent Felony Offender.

45 year old Bonnie M. Vance, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on six counts of Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and one count of Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.