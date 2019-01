BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 01/29/2019 |

THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS RETURNED THE FOLLOWING INDICTMENTS:



BRANDON JEAN ZYGAI of Cave City:

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1sT DEGREE

ASSAULT, 4TH DEGREE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

VIOLATION OF KENTUCKY EPO/DVO

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1sT DEGREE



JOSEPH PRESTON LANE of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 Or More but under $1 Million



MICHAEL RAY ABNEY and LAYMON CLEO RIGGS IlI of Cave City:

BURGLARY, 3RD DEGREE

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR More but under $10,000



TODD A OOM of Cave City:

RECEIVIN_G STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS Than $10,000

CHRISTOPHER TODD YATES of Mount Eden:

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS Than $10,000

POSSESSION OF A ND CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE Methamphetamine 2nd Degree

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1 ST DEGREE



AARON CHARLES HODGE and BRITT ANY ANN KIDD:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

In addition, Hodge is charged with:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3Ro DEGRE , (GABAPENTIN)

FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT

RECKLESS DRIVING



ERIC BALLARD VINCENT of Hiseville:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



STEVEN LYNN PATRICK of Glasgow:

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 18T DEGREE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING



ELIZABETH ANN WILEY of Glasgow:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE-Morphine

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE-Methamphetamine

PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER, 1 st OFFENSE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE



STEVEN LARAY COLE of Glasgow and JESSICA LEE KEYES of Glasgow:

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 18T DEGREE

In addition, Cole is charged with:

NO OPERATOR’S/MOPED LICENSE

FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT

Richie Dean Lawson of Burkesville:

Tampering with Physical Evidence

POSSESSION of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Operating on a Suspended License



DAVID HUNTER BOWLES of Munfordville:

THEFT BY DECEPTION, $500 OR MORE BUT LE S THAN $10,000



DONALD GENE ELLIS of Frankfort and JESSICA HAYS of Bowling Green:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Meth

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

In addition, Ellis is charged with:

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, 2nd or More Offense

NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT

DAKOTA ALLEN FIELDS of Glasgow, ROBERT ALLEN FIELDS of Glasgow, and TERESA LYNN HAGAN of Horse Cave:

POSSSSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1 sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

POS􀀢ESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 2ND DEGREE-Ecstasy

Possession of Synthetic Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

In addition, Hagan and Dakota Field are charged with:

Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Fields is also charged with:

RESISTING ARREST

Robert Fields is also charged with Menacing

MARGARET SPAETHE

MARGARET ANNE RUSSELL-SPAETHE of Smiths Grove:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA—Buy/Possess



MICHAEL RAY ABNEY of Cave City:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA– BUY/POSSESS



GREGORY SCOTT RHODES of Ohio:

RAPE, 1ST DEGREE



DEONDRE M AUSTIN of Glasgow and MEGAN A COOK of Ferguson:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONT OLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE-Meth

RECEIVING STOLEN PRO ERTY (FIREARM)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA– BUY/POSSESS

CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

In addition, Austin is charged with:

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

PERSISTENT FELONY OFF NDER, 2ND DEGREE



REBECCA JEAN DAVIDSON of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTRO LED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT I LUMINATED



WILLIAM FREDERICK “RICK” FENNECKEN of Glasgow:

SEXUAL ABUSE, 1 sT DEGREE , IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT, CHILD 12 YEARS OR YOUNGER (2 COUNTS)



WESLEY ERVIN CAPE OF Cave City:

SODOMY, 1st DEGREE, VICTIM UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE

UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH A MINOR, 1 st DEGREE

SEXUAL ABUSE, 1st DEGREE, IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT

SODOMY, 2ND DEGREE IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT

Rape 2nd Degree

Rape 3rd Degree]

Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree & Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree



TIMOTHY M JEWELL of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1,000,000

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1st DEGREE



A different TIMOTHY M JEWELL of Glasgow:

ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE (POLICE OFFICER)

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE

ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE 1st and 2nd Offense



STEPHEN KYLE ABSTON of Glasgow:

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE



TONY PAUL HARPER, JR of Horse Cave:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE-Meth

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



MAVERICK WAYNE PARR of Glasgow:

RAPE, 1ST DEGREE, VICTIM UNDER 12YEARS OF AGE

SODOMY, 1ST DEGREE, VICTIM UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE

PROMOTING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR

SEXUAL ABUSE, 1 sT DEGREE

RAPE, 3RD DEGREE (4 Counts)

POSSESSION OR VIEWING OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR

DISTRIBUTION OF MATTER PORTRAYING SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR



DONYA JABBAR PIPKIN of Tompkinsville:

PROMOTING CONTRABAND, 1st DEGREE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE, (CLONAZEPAM)

PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE