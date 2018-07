Barren County Grand Jury Indictments (Part 1)

on 07/31/2018 |

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following Indictments and made WCLU News aware of the following:

AUGUST RENEE STEENBERGEN, age 37 of Glasgow, has been indicted on one count of Flagrant Non-Support, a Class D- Felony.

TYLER S MCCARTER, age 19 of Glasgow has been indicted on one count of ASSAULT, 1″” DEGREE.

JAMES B ALLMAN, age 52 of Greensburg, has been indicted on one count of INCEST-UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE.

ELIZABETH M HERRING, age 28 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000.

GABRIEL NICOLE SCOTT, age 29 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE.

HILARY L DAILEY A/K/A: Dowdy L Hilary, age 35 of Glasgow was indicted on one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000.

BRYAN DAVID GOLDER, age 49 of Cub Run was indicted on 5 counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 18 DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

COUNT 3: OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COUNT 4: FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, 1sT OFFENSE

COUNT 5: CARELESS DRIVING

MATTHEW TYLER CARTER, age 34 of Scottsville was indicted on 4 counts:

COUNT 1: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 18 DEGREI;:

(METHAMPHETAMINE), MORE THAN 2 GRAMS

COUNT 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-BUY/POSSESS

COUNT 3: OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING

ABJLITY, 3Ro OFFENSE, (AGGRAVATOR),

COUNT 4: POSSESSION OF OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER

IN A MOTOR VEHICLE.

PETER FAUBER, age 40 of Cave City was indicted on two counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 18 DEGREE

(METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

JEFFERY MICHAEL RAY, age 33 of Glasgow was indicted on seven counts:

COUNT 1: WANTON ENDANGERMENT

COUNT 2: WANTON ENDANGERMENT

COUNT 3: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE)

COUNT 4: NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT

COUNT 5: NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES,

COUNT 6: SPEEDING 26 MPH OR MORE OVER LIMIT

COUNT 7: PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2N° DEGREE.

CHELSEA R MURRHEE, age 26 of Glasgow, was indicted on 4 counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OFA CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: D_RUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS,

COUNT 3: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

COUNT 4: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

JOSEPH THOMAS DOWNEY, age 36 of Cave City, was indicted on four counts:

COUNT 1: THEFT OF IDENTITY OF ANOTHER WITHOUT CONSENT

COUNT 2: GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

COUNT 3: OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

COUNT 4: LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION.

STEVEN ARTIE RUTLEDGE, age 30 of Cave City, was indicted on two counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

RANDY STEVEN CLAXTON, age 32 of Glasgow was indicted on three counts:

COUNT 1: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

COUNT 2: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

COUNT 3: PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE.

ROGER ALEXANDER ISABLE, age 57 of Louisville was indicted on two counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (OXYCODONE),

COUNT 2: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

FRANK DONALD LABONA, age 43 of Cave City, was indicted on two counts:

COUNT 1: FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION, 1sr OFFENSE

COUNT 2: FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

JOHN HENRY FISHER, age 34 of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:

COUNT 1: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1ST DEGREE

COUNT 2: LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT/FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE

COUNT 3: OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS/ETC. WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1st OFFENSE.

THOMAS ROBERT BROWN, age 35 of Burkesville, was indicted on four counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

COUNT 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

COUNT 3: CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

COUNT 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

The Barren County Grand Jury also returned several other indictments. WCLU News will report the remainder of those, tomorrow on WCLU Local News. Again, these are indictments, not convictions, and no judgment shall be made until each case is heard.