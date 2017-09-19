Logo


BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 09/19/2017 |

A Glasgow man was indicted for having child pornography on his computer. 37 year old Randy Delk was indicted by the Barren County Grand Jury on thirty five separate counts of Possession Of Matter Portraying A Sexual Performance By A Minor. Bail was set at $5000 cash. KSP testified in the case.

In other grand jury indictments:

30 year old Wendy Marie Kerney and 36 year old Michael Edward Jewell, both of Cave City, were included on a single indictment. Both will face four counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug. Bail for each was set at $1500 cash. Cave City Officer Michael Stevenson testified in the case.

27 year old Cyndal Nichole Smith, of Cave City, was indicted on two counts: Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Theft Of Identity. According to the indictment, Smith forged a check on the US Treasury for over $800. Glasgow Police Captain Jennifer Arbogast testified in the case and bail amount was set at $1500

59 year old Marcus Allen Ellis of Glasgow was indicted on two counts: Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 Or More and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail amount was set at $2500 cash.

40 year old Dennis England of Cave City was indicted on one count of Assault 2nd and one count of Tampering With Physical Evidence. Barren County Sheriff’s Detective Rusty Anderson testified in the case and bail was set at $10,000 cash.

42 year old Kaneca Neal, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $2500 cash.
An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

