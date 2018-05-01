Logo


BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 01/05/2018

 

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for Reckless Homicide to a Cave City man.  23 year old Cody Lee Dallas Devore, AKA Cody Smith, was indicted for Reckless Homicide in connection with the late May 2017 death of Lettie Wilson.  Smith was also indicted for Wanton Endangerment, Failure To Maintain Insurance and Improper Passing.  Bail was set at $10,000.

In other grand jury indictments:

23 year old Matthew Thomas Hawkins, of Franklin, KY, was indicted on one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Child Less than 12 years old.  Bail was set at $5000 cash.

33 year old Tamara Michelle Shields, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts:  Burglary 3rd and Theft By Unlawful Taking.  According to the indictment, Shields took money that belonged to the Dollar Tree in Glasgow.  Bail was set at $5000.

38 year old Robert Scott Carter, of Richmond, was indicted on one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Child Less Than 12 Years Old.  Bail was set at $5000.

52 year old Richard Lee Raschein, of Glasgow, was indicted on three total counts:  DUI, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Was Revoked for DUI 2nd Offense and Wanton Endangerment.  Raschein was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

