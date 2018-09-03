BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 03/09/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

35-year-old Lucky Neal Hampton, of Bowling Green, was indicted on two counts: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bail was set at $2500.

23-year-old Brittney Cole Decker, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY.

67-year-old Mary Ellen Flowers, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts: two counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT, two counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DUI and FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD.

27-year-old Elizabeth M. Herring was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING. Bail was set at $1500.

29-year-old Richard David Cross, Jr. and 39-year-old Tracy J. Mitchell were included on a single indictment. Both were indicted for POSSESSION OF ANHYDROUS AMMONIA IN UNAPPROVED CONTAINER WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE, TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A METH PRECURSOR. Additionally, Cross was indicted for FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE ON FOOT AND FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, two counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DUI and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

29-year-old Seth Shane Graves, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts of ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE.

23-year-old Danielle Nicole Richmond, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE.

37-year-old August Renee Steenburgen, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

27-year-old Brittney Leigh Veal, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

32-year-old William D. Aubrey III, of Munfordville, was indicted on eight counts. FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO DISARM A POLICE OFFICER, CRIMINNAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED OPERATOR’S LICENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING and FAILURE TO/IMPROPERLY SIGNAL.

25-year-old Terrance Blake Busey and 29-year-old Sunshine Skaggs, both of Tompkinsville, were included on the same indictment. Both were indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. Additionally, Busey was indicted on POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM), DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and DISREGARDING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE.

35-year-old Lucky Neal Hampton, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.