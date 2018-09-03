Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 03/09/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

35-year-old Lucky Neal Hampton, of Bowling Green, was indicted on two counts:  THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.  Bail was set at $2500.

23-year-old Brittney Cole Decker, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY.

67-year-old Mary Ellen Flowers, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts:  two counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT, two counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DUI and FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD.

27-year-old Elizabeth M. Herring was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING.  Bail was set at $1500.

29-year-old Richard David Cross, Jr. and 39-year-old Tracy J. Mitchell were included on a single indictment.  Both were indicted for POSSESSION OF ANHYDROUS AMMONIA IN UNAPPROVED CONTAINER WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE, TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A METH PRECURSOR.  Additionally, Cross was indicted for FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE ON FOOT AND FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, two counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DUI and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

29-year-old Seth Shane Graves, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts of ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE.

23-year-old Danielle Nicole Richmond, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE.

37-year-old August Renee Steenburgen, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

27-year-old Brittney Leigh Veal, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

32-year-old William D. Aubrey III, of Munfordville, was indicted on eight counts.  FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO DISARM A POLICE OFFICER, CRIMINNAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED OPERATOR’S LICENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING and FAILURE TO/IMPROPERLY SIGNAL.

25-year-old Terrance Blake Busey and 29-year-old Sunshine Skaggs, both of Tompkinsville, were included on the same indictment.  Both were indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.  Additionally, Busey was indicted on POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM), DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and DISREGARDING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE.

35-year-old Lucky Neal Hampton, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts:  THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 52° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 10%
High 54° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 50%
High 54° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 12

BCHS SBDM Council Will Meet

March 12 @ 3:45 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.