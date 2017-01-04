BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

35 year old Ralph Wayne Gross , of Glasgow, was indicted on twenty counts of USE OF A MINOR UNDER THE AGE OF 16 IN A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE and 20 counts of MATTER OF PORTRYAING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR.KSP Officer Gaston with the Electronic Crimes Division, testified in the case, bond amount was set at $250,000 cash.

55 year old Robert Alan Petersen, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE, IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT, CHILD LESS THAT 12 YEARS OLD. BCSO, Detective Anderson, testified in the case, bond amount was set at $25,000 cash.

28 year old Jonathan L. Irwin, of Glasgow, was indicted on eight counts: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLKE), 1ST DEGREE; OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL; FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 1ST DEGREE; RESISTING ARREST; RECKLESS DRIVING; POSSESSION OF OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; DISREGURAADING A STOP SIGN; PERSISTANT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE. GPD Officer Greer, testified in the case, bond amount was set at $10,000 cash.

35 year old Joshua Paul Soukup, of Louisville, was indicted on seven counts: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMIN), MORE THAN 2 GRAMS, 1ST OFFENSE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 2ND DEGREE (SUBOXONE); POSSEESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (XANAX); POSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS OPERATORS LICENSE; POSESSION OF MARIJUANA; DISREGURADING A STOP SIGN. GPD Officer Starnes, testified in the case, bond amount was set at $20,000 cash.

52 year old Jeffrey Jay Harrell, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, FIVE OR MORE POUNDS; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. KSP Trooper Chamber III, testified in the case, he will remain on a current bond.

33 year old Joseph Garret Johnson, of Cave City, was indicted on four counts: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (HYDROCODONE) 10 OR MORE DOSAGE UNITS; TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, IST DEGREE (COCAINE), LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS; TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN EIGHT OUNCES, 2ND OR MORE OFFENSE;POSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE. CCPD Office Avery testified in the case summons has been issued.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.